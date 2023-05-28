Police: Cleburne man killed elderly wife, shot self early Saturday morning

One woman is dead and her husband is in the hospital after police received a call from the husband that he’d shot his wife and arrived to find him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. Saturday to the 300 block o Gatrix Avenue to find an elderly woman who was shot and killed and a man who was still alive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a news release from police.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police did not release any details about what happened leading up to the shooting and said they are still investigating.