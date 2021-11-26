Police clashes in Mexico and Turkey as protests call for end to violence against women

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women protest in Mexico (REUTERS)

Protesters clashed with riot police in Turkey and Mexico as they called for the end violence against women.

Tear gas and smoke bombs were unleashed at the thousands of protesters calling for change.

Chaos ensued when chanting hammer-wielding demonstrators tried to remove shields from riot police who responded with smoke bombs in Mexico City.

Bottles, stones and flares were fired at police and seventeen people, including 10 female police, were injured - according to reports.

Amnesty International said at least 10 women and girls are killed every day in Mexico.

Scenes in Istanbul saw the demonstration in Taksim Square turn to clashes.

Protesters marched with banners demanding the government resigns after Turkey withdrew from an international treaty promising to protect women.

As many as 345 women have been killed in Turkey so far, rights groups said,

Marches took place in London, Paris and Barcelona to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

