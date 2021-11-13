Police clash with Extinction Rebellion protesters at Lord Mayor’s Show

Fifteen people were arrested after police were forced to drag climate change protesters out of the road during the Lord Mayor’s Show on Saturday.

Thousands of spectators gathered to watch the three mile long procession of 125 floats through the City of London.

But police were forced hold back Extinction Rebellion protesters who tried to walk in front of the parade.

At one point, a woman with brown hair walked into the road and confronted participants in front of shocked onlookers.

Officers were also photographed dragging many activists out of the way after they lay down and refused to move.

A spokesperson from the City of London Police said: “We are aware of a group of protestors in the City today.

The new Lord Mayor of London, Vincent Keaveny, waves from his carriage during the Lord Mayor's Show (REUTERS)

“City of London Police officers are engaging with the group to minimise disruption. A number of arrests have been made.”

Climate change protests have taken place around the UK almost every day during the two-week Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

On Friday, hundreds of activists from around the world marched through the Cop26 venue in Glasgow, leaving a gathering in one of the main halls to join a demonstration outside.

Later, Extinction Rebellion protesters doused themselves with fake blood at the gates of the Cop26 site, carrying placards with slogans including “We are on the edge of the abyss”.

The Lord Mayor’s Show, which dates back to the 13th Century, was cancelled last year for the first time since 1852 due to Covid-19.

The procession marks the first public engagement for the new Lord Mayor of the City of London, Vincent Keaveny.

Mr Keaveny joined the procession in a gold stage coach.

The Lord Mayor’s Show began in 1215 as a river pageant on the Thames.

King John created a Royal Charter that year which allowed the city to choose its own mayor every year, instead of having a sheriff appointed by the king.

Today, the Lord Mayor is the head of the City of London Corporation, the governing body of the Square Mile.

The role is separate from the mayor of London, who sits as head of the Greater London Authority.

