Police, city warn of roadway dangers as clocks fall back this weekend

Clocks turn back this Sunday, and police and the city are warning drivers to be extra vigilant. (John Rieti/CBC - image credit)

Toronto police and city officials are warning road users to be extra vigilant starting this weekend as visibility drops when the clocks fall back — 20 pedestrians have died on Toronto roadways already this year.

The city has launched its annual Vision Zero campaign in turn, with the goal of ending traffic fatalities and serious injuries on Toronto roads. Even with that stated goal, deaths have continued.

In a news release issued Friday, Toronto police said that so far this year, 32 people have been killed on the city's roadways, 20 of whom were pedestrians.

"Many of these pedestrian deaths happened on arterial roads, which are wide signalized streets that carry heavy traffic volume," the news release reads.

So far, those numbers are down slightly from last year. There were 48 deaths on Toronto roads in 2022, with 21 of those being pedestrians.

The City of Toronto introduced its Vision Zero strategy in 2016 with the goal of reducing traffic-related deaths and serious injuries to zero after 78 people died in traffic incidents the previous year.

It's a strategy that exists in several municipalities around the world, including in the U.S. and Europe. In Toronto, it has prompted the redesign and rebuilding of intersections, led to red-light camera installations to catch speeding drivers, and included advance signals for pedestrians as well as improved bike lanes.

In its news release, city officials urged all road users to stay alert, look out for each other and obey road rules, with daylight savings time coming to an end on Sunday at 2 a.m.

"The return to standard time means fewer daylight hours and reduced visibility for all road users in the evening," the news release reads. "In Toronto, pedestrian collisions increase by more than 30 per cent during the evening commute hours from November to March."

City officials are also asking drivers to follow these safety guidelines: