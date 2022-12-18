Police chief — a grandfather — killed removing dead animal from road, Virginia cops say

Screen grab from the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and Foundation's Facebook post

A police chief who was hit and killed by a truck is remembered as a “dedicated member” of his small Virginia town.

Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey — a 66-year-old dad and grandfather — pulled over Friday evening, Dec. 16, on the side of Route 58 to remove a dead animal from the roadway, according to Virginia State Police.

As he was walking back to the side of the highway where his police vehicle was parked with its lights activated, a Ford F-150 pickup truck driver, who was unable to stop in time, hit him, state police said in a news release.

Carey was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

The Ford driver was not hurt, police said, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Police are investigating.

Carey is survived by his wife, four sons, a daughter and “several” grandchildren, Brodnax Mayor Don Dugger said in a statement shared on Facebook by Virginia State Police.

“Highly regarded for his public safety professionalism and experience, Joe was a genuine friend to so many of us,” Dugger said. “He truly loved his job and worked hard to make a difference while protecting and serving our town.”

The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and Foundation wrote in a Facebook post that it “recommends shrouding of badges by all Virginia law enforcement officers in honor” of Carey.

“Our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Chief Carey at this most difficult time,” the organization wrote. “Please keep them in your prayers.”

Chesterfield County Police Chief Col. Jeffrey Katz, who is the president of the VACP, said in a Facebook post Saturday, Dec. 17, that he is “profoundly saddened” by Carey’s death.

“Joe was a family man, a friend, and the personification of all that’s right about policing in America. He loved those he led and he loved those he served,” Katz wrote.

He said Carey “cared enough to take care of the small stuff.”

“The very last act he carried out in this life was an act of selfless compassion for an animal in the roadway and an effort to keep you and me safe as we travel along the road of life without much thought about all those giving to us (and) without our realizing it,” Katz wrote. “That’s what heroes do. They give quietly. Thank you for your example, Joe. May God bless and keep you.”

Brodnax is about 85 miles southwest of Richmond.

