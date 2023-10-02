Police to check all thieves caught on CCTV against passport database

Plan is part of a crack down on shoplifting which is adding 6p to every store transaction - Cavan Images/Edith Drentwett

Police are to check every thief, burglar or shoplifter caught on camera against all official databases including passports.

Chris Philp, the policing minister, announced on Monday that he will be asking to check facial images against databases including the UK’s 50 million passport holders, police national computers and immigration records.

Speaking at a fringe meeting at the Tory party conference in Manchester, he said such legal checks could be a “gamechanger” in helping solve burglaries, thefts, shoplifting and assaults by catching not only known offenders but also perpetrators who may never have been in trouble with the police.

It will be part of a “zero tolerance” approach agreed by police chiefs to investigate every crime where there is a “reasonable” line of inquiry including facial images from CCTV, facial recognition, mobile phone or ring doorbell cameras.

Mr Philp said police technology to recognise faces had become so advanced that even blurred or partially obscured images could still get a match in a database.

He aimed to establish an integrated system of individual databases so police could check an image against every single one of them at the touch of a button.

Mr Philp said: “I am going to be asking police forces to search all these databases. It could be a gamechanger.”

The plan is part of a crack down on shoplifting which, it was revealed, is adding 6p to every store transaction by customers amid the cost of the £1 billion stolen each year and the extra £700 million being spent by retailers on security measures.

Mr Philp said he had asked police chiefs to draw up a national plan within the next three weeks to adopt a “zero tolerance” approach to shoplifting, where every time stores provide evidence with reasonable leads such as CCTV images, officers will follow it up and prosecute.

He was also calling for them to provide the “highest grade of emergency response” where shop staff called to say they had detained a thief or where there was evidence that required physical collection.

“I’d like to see those new standards on attending the scenes of retail crime. I’d also like to see proactive patrol patterns, reflecting areas where there is significant shoplifting going on to act as a deterrent,” he added.

He urged police to set up databases of the most prolific offenders using CCTV footage and facial recognition images as part of the strategy to prevent the UK following the US, where stores have quit parts of cities like San Francisco because of the level of crime.

Mr Philp said: “If we don’t have a zero tolerance approach, we’re going to end up escalating into what we’re seeing in some American cities which is completely unacceptable. I don’t want that happening on the watch of this Government. I’m sure the police don’t want that to happen, either.”

The minister said he would also encourage the public including shop staff and security guards to use their powers of citizen’s arrest, where it was safe to do so.

‘It will just escalate’

“If you do just let people take stuff and walk out without proper challenge, including potentially a physical challenge, then again, it will just escalate,” he added.

Mr Philp also disclosed that ministers had protested to Facebook over its virtual market place which, unlike Amazon, allowed people to sell goods without giving their ID, a security gap that could allow shoplifters to profit from their crimes.

Paul Gerrard, the Co-op’s director of public affairs, revealed that retailers’ research had found that currently police were failing to attend in 80 per cent of cases when the shopkeeper had detained a shoplifter.

He cited one case where a manager had called 999 during a raid by three masked thieves but had been told to ring 101.

“That’s where we are at the moment,” said Mr Gerrard who described cases of “organised looting” where shoplifters cleared multiple shelves and walked off with goods in wheelie bins for re-sale.

On a standard day, there would be 1,000 crime incidents across Co-op’s 2,500 stores, 150 members of staff would face verbal abuse and four or five would be victims of violence which could range from attacks with syringes, knives, iron bars and in one case a mediaeval mace.