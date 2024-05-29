All police charges dropped against Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler is a two-time winner of the Masters [Getty Images]

All charges against world number one Scottie Scheffler following his arrest at the US PGA Championship earlier this month have been dropped.

The American was arrested outside Valhalla Golf Club hours before his second round at the US PGA Championship on the morning of 17 May after trying to drive into the club in heavy traffic.

Scheffler had been charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer.

After reviewing the evidence, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said Scheffler's actions did not "satisfy the elements of any criminal offence" and "corroborated" Scheffler's assertation that the incident was a "big misunderstanding".

Play at the year's second major was delayed by 80 minutes because a shuttle bus had struck and killed a pedestrian, later named as John Mills, outside the golf club.

Scheffler, who was not involved in the accident, reportedly attempted to avoid the scene before being stopped by police officer Bryan Gillis.

Videos of the scene outside the course in Louisville, Kentucky, showed Scheffler handcuffed and being guided into the back of a police car.

"The evidence we reviewed supports the conclusion that detective Gillis was concerned for public safety at the scene when he initiated contact with Mr Scheffler," said O’Connell.

Gillis was later disciplined for not activating his body-worn camera during the incident.

