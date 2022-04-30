Police charge Watauga woman with murder after man shot in Fort Worth dies

A 30-year-old man is dead and a 16-year-old woman is in custody after police said the man was shot in the 6000 block of Stoneybrook Drive on Wednesday.

The man had been taken to the hospital, where on Thursday he died, according to police.

Krystin Paige Preiser, 26 of Watauga, has been arrested and charged with murder. She is being held on $150,000 bond, according to Tarrant County jail records.

Preiser is also being held on charges of driving while intoxicated, evading arrest or detention and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, which were filed by North Richland Hills police, without any bond listed in jail records.

Social media accounts suggest the Preiser and the victim knew each other.

While police have identified the victim in a report, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has not yet released his name and usually does so after next of kin has been notified.

Police said detectives from both the gun violence and homicide divisions are investigating the killing.