Police charge Durham man shot by officers with assault with intent to kill

Durham police have identified the man shot by two officers early Thursday morning on South LaSalle Street as 21-year-old Ahmmon Fishe of Durham.

Fishe has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of stolen motor vehicle, and resist delay or obstruct, police stated in a news release Friday afternoon. The case is still being investigated, and more charges may be coming, it said.

Fishe was shot in the left shoulder and arm, police said Thursday.

He tried to flee police in a stolen car and jumped a curb, putting “another officer was in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, a news release stated.

The two officers involved are Officer R.V. Gamboa and Officer B.N. Vasquez, police also said Friday. They have been placed on administrative duty which is standard procedure, while the Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation review the incident.