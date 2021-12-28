Police find car that killed 2 kids and hurt 4 in Broward, and children are identified

The car that killed a 6-year-old and 5-year-old girls in Wilton Manors on Monday afternoon has been found, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, but the driver remains at large.

BSO also released the names of the six children struck by the hit-and-run driver around 2:45 p.m.

Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, died where they were hit in the 2400 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue. Boys Johnathan Carter, 10, and Andre Fleming, 2, and girls Draya Fleming, 9, and Laziyah Stokes, 9 were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

The car, driven by a man according to BSO and later found in Wilton Manors, is a 2009 Honda Accord.

Two Broward children are dead. Four are injured. Find the monster who did this | Editorial

As described by the sheriff’s office, the driver was heading south on Northwest Ninth Avenue, also known as Powerline Road, when a Broward County Transit bus in front of the Honda driver pulled away from a stop. The bus tried to merge into the road, BSO says, but the Honda driver didn’t give the bus driver room.

Instead, BSO says, the Honda driver passed the bus on the left, then sliced in front of it, almost hitting the driver’s side of the bus.

But after the hard cut to the right, the Honda driver lost control, swung to his right, onto the sidewalk and driveway of the apartment building at 2417 NW Ninth Ave., and hit the six children.

“After the crash occurred, the vehicle accelerated and fled the area southbound,” BSO says.

Two kids killed when witnesses say a speeding driver went around a stopped Broward bus, slammed into the children and then took off ⁦@CBSMiami⁩ pic.twitter.com/RiFxLa27bU — Joan Murray (@joanmurraycbs4) December 27, 2021

Miami police identify the cyclist killed in Monday’s hit-and-run and announce an arrest