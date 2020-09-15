Police called to home of boy with toy gun in virtual class. ‘I could have been burying my son today,’ mom says.

As students nationwide kick off fall classes in a new virtual environment, one Black seventh grader in Colorado awaits to see if he will attend school again this fall at all.

What started off as a normal day of virtual learning ended with the police being called on a 12-year-old boy for playing with a toy gun during virtual art class. Now, the boy, Isaiah, has a record with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, received a 5-day suspension from the school and a mark on his school disciplinary paperwork saying he brought a “facsimile of a firearm to school” even though he never left his house. The toy gun was painted black and green with “Zombie Hunter” on the side.

Isaiah’s mom, Dani Elliott, believes if anyone did anything wrong, it was the school. “There were several issues that I felt were very inappropriate and illegal [on their part],” Elliott said in an interview with Yahoo News. “It was just a gross overreach of their authority.”

It happened on August 27, the third day of distance learning at Grand Mountain School in Colorado Springs. An art teacher noticed Isaiah, who has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, playing with something on the virtual screen and sent Elliott an email at 10:17am notifying her that Isaiah had been distracted during class by an “assumed toy gun”, Elliott says. Elliott immediately responded, assuring the teacher that it was, in fact, a toy gun and that she would speak with her son about the incident.

But police were summoned to the school at around noon, according to a police report, and at 1:41pm Elliott, who was at work as a defense contractor for the military, was notified that police were going to her home for a health and wellness check.

“At that point, I then called my son immediately and I told him to stay away from the windows to lock the doors, to not open the doors because the cops are on their way,” Elliott said. “And I told him to go down into the basement. I know that may sound extreme to some, but with the cultural climate of what's going on in America today, specifically with Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old boy killed for playing with a toy gun, that's a very real reality for a lot of parents across the world right now. So his exact words were ‘Mommy, you're scaring me’ and for a mother, it's heartbreaking to hear something like that.”

Elliott then called her husband, Curtis, who is in the Air Force, and asked him to go to the house, where he met police when they arrived an hour later. Police told Isaiah and his father that if the toy gun had been brought into a school, the boy could face criminal charges. But the recording that Curtis viewed did not show a toy gun pointed to the camera screen, as the art teacher alleged. Instead, it showed Isaiah moving the toy gun from one side of the couch to the other.

Elliott and her husband spent the next few days speaking with school administration to better understand why her son was recorded, why the parents weren’t called before police were dispatched to the house and why her son was threatened with charges. But for Elliott, the school never presented adequate responses to her concerns.

“I think going forward, there needs to be clear-cut policy in regards to what's appropriate in a school setting and what's appropriate at home,” Elliott said. “Something that may not be appropriate at school, such as toy guns or chewing gum or profanity and things like that, [may be fine at home]. Who is the school to tell us what we can and can't have in our homes, especially when they are perfectly legal?”

Elliott adds that the school doesn’t understand the severity of their actions in involving law enforcement with a young Black boy and how horribly this situation could have taken a turn for the worst.