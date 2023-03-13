Police called to reports of explosion at property in Swansea

Lucas Cumiskey, PA
·1 min read

Emergency services are on the scene after reports of a suspected gas explosion at a property in Swansea.

South Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called at just after 11.20am on Monday to reports of an explosion at an address on the junction of Clydach Road and Field Close in Morriston.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area while they deal with the major incident.

Images circulating on social media appear to show a collapsed building with debris strewn into the street.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are working at the scene, and we are asking that people avoid the area so we can deal with this incident.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called today shortly after 11.20am to reports of an explosion at a property on Clydach Road in Morriston.”

Latest Stories

  • ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer Finally Reveals Melissa McCarthy as Ursula

    DisneyDisney has unveiled a brand new trailer for their upcoming live action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. Now, we can finally see Halle Bailey in all her sea goddess glory, under the sea with Sebastian (Daveed Diggs), Flounder (Jacob Tremblay), and co. How fun!While at the Oscars ceremony, stars Bailey and Melissa McCarthy took the stage to debut the new footage. Though we've seen Bailey swim into the iconic role of Ariel in past teasers, this new trailer gave us our first look at Melissa M

  • Rita Moreno Details Working with the 'World's Tallest Person' Jason Momoa: He's 'So Damn Tall'

    "When I met him...I was actually talking to his belt," Moreno jokingly said

  • The 10 Most Stylish Men at the 2023 Oscars

    When it comes to jaw-dropping red carpet looks, we’re usually focused on the leading ladies. But let’s not forget that male stars have also come to play at the 2023 Academy Awards. Here, the best-dressed men on the Oscars red carpet. 1. Harvey Guillen in Christian Siriano Mike Coppola/Getty Images FYI, he noted in his red carpet interview that he’s the first plus-size actor to wear Christian Siriano at the Oscars. 2. Brendan Fraser in Giorgio Armani Kevin Mazur/Getty Images The actor (who’s nomi

  • Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Files to Be Guardian ad Litem of Twins in Trust Battle

    Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood welcomed twin daughters Harper and Finley in October 2008

  • Father bludgeons sex offender to death with moose antler

    A father used a moose antler and shovel to fatally bludgeon a sex offender he believed had been stalking his daughter.

  • 2 London, Ont., officers shot during day-long standoff with armed man, another man killed

    A 15-hour standoff with a barricaded man in London Ont., on Saturday culminated in two police officers being shot, a man being arrested, and a neighbourhood reeling from a tense all-day ordeal. Here's what we know so far: Two London police officers were shot at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. They were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Their conditions are not known. Adrian Neil Campbell, 42, has been charged with second degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

  • Anthony Fauci Grills Elon Musk's 'Craziness' For Call To Prosecute Him

    "Prosecute me for what?" asked Fauci, who has previously referred to the Twitter CEO's attacks as "merely a distraction."

  • Marriott releases details of woman’s accusation against former NFL star Michael Irvin

    Marriott provided its own account of what happened during an encounter between Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and a hotel female employee last month.

  • Murder Suspect Bolts Out of Courthouse in Oregon

    A murder suspect fled the Washington County Courthouse in Hillsboro, Oregon, during his pre-trial on February 27, footage recently released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shows.28-year-old Edi Villalobos bolted out of the courtroom at approximately 11am, after one of the two sheriff’s deputies assigned to guard him removed his restraints during a court break, police said. The deputies chased Villalobos out of the courtroom, but he was not found for more than two hours.According to police, Villalobos faced several charges, including murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, elude, two counts of burglary in the first degree, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.Several deputies and officers from the Hillsboro Police Department and the Forest Grove Police Department searched for Villalobos with the help of canines and drones, police said.Villalobos was located hiding underneath a blanket in a closet in a nearby unoccupied apartment following a tip from a resident in the area. According to police, Villalobos was taken into custody without incident and transferred back to the Washington County Jail.Police said that on March 9, Villalobos was indicted on two counts of burglary in the first degree and one count of escape in the second degree.Villalobos’ trial, which was scheduled for this week, has been canceled and will be rescheduled later. Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon via Storyful

  • Elon Musk thought it was unfair to jail the 'QAnon Shaman' who broke into the Capitol, but the DOJ says none of the footage was withheld and Tucker Carlson only showed 4 minutes of it

    The DOJ said that the Carlson footage was taken out of context, including when Jacob Chansley breached a police line and confronted Capitol officers.

  • 3 women missing for 2 weeks after traveling from Texas to Mexico

    Three women have been missing for two weeks after traveling from Texas to Mexico for a shopping trip, authorities said. The women -- Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, 53, Marina Perez Rios, 48, and Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios, 47 -- have been missing since Feb. 25, according to missing person posters posted by the Local Commission for the Search of Persons in the Mexican state of Nuevo León.

  • Millard, Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim's family, 10 years later

    TORONTO — It's been more than 10 years since Linda Babcock's daughter was murdered, a decade's worth of milestones and memories she says were stolen by the men who killed her child. When Dellen Millard and Mark Smich make their appeals before Ontario's highest court starting Monday, they will be entitled to reduced sentences for their multiple murder convictions – cutting 50 years and 25 years off their respective parole ineligibility periods. Babcock says when that happens, she’ll feel like jus

  • Montreal man with disability speaks out after downtown Metro station assault

    Montreal comedian Alexandre Vallerand says he was trying to go home after seeing a film at a festival on March 3 when he was attacked at Berri-UQAM Metro station. Vallerand, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, was trying to get on an elevator he says was blocked by a group of people for 15 minutes. Disheartened, he tried to push past the group and accidentally ran over someone's foot. That's when he says he was punched in the side of the head and had his headphones stolen. "Someone hit

  • Nicaragua proposes suspending Vatican ties after comments

    Nicaragua ’s government said Sunday it has proposed suspending relations with the Vatican days after Pope Francis reportedly compared President Daniel Ortega’s administration to a communist or Nazi dictatorship amid a crackdown on the Catholic Church in the Central American country. Relations between the church and the Nicaraguan government have been deteriorating since 2018, when authorities violently repressed antigovernment protests. Ortega branded Catholic figures he saw as sympathetic to the opposition as “terrorists” who had backed efforts to overthrow him.

  • Woman reveals alleged domestic abuse and sexual violence by police officer ex-husband after David Carrick arrest

    For 19 months, since she first reported the abuse, she says his employer West Yorkshire Police has refused to investigate her allegations of domestic abuse. "West Yorkshire Police is absolutely committed to tackling violence against women and girls and to robustly investigating all allegations of sexual violence and domestic abuse."

  • Meghan Markle Wore a Coordinating All-Black Outfit for Brunch in L.A.

    The Duchess of Sussex was spotted outside a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles.

  • No Survivors as Wreckage of Philippine Plane Found After Six Weeks

    The wreckage of a plane that went missing on January 24 has been found in Divilacan, the Philippines, photos released by the Philippine Coast Guard show.According to the coast guard K9 unit, the wreckage of the Cessna 206 plane was found crashed in the mountainous area of Ditarum in Divilacan.Local news, citing a briefing from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), reported that none of the six passengers aboard the plane survived the crash.The dead were identified and their remains were to be brought to Divilacan town as soon as possible, local news said. Credit: Philippine Coast Guard via Storyful

  • ‘The worst thing ever.’ Mother of missing KC teen awaits autopsy of body found Friday

    The mother of 13-year-old Jayden Robker, who’s been missing from his Kansas City home for over a month, said police believe her son was found dead Friday in Gladstone.

  • Equality and diversity 'take precedence over religious belief', NHS trust says

    An NHS chief executive warned that “equality and diversity takes precedence over religious beliefs” after a patient complained about a Catholic chaplain discussing same-sex relationships.

  • 'River in the sky' forces thousands to evacuate as floods hit California, leaving 2 dead

    The atmospheric river over California has forced thousands to flee their home, but another is set to cause more disruption and danger.