Police called to reports of explosion at property in Swansea

Emergency services are on the scene after reports of a suspected gas explosion at a property in Swansea.

South Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called at just after 11.20am on Monday to reports of an explosion at an address on the junction of Clydach Road and Field Close in Morriston.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area while they deal with the major incident.

⚠️Major Incident declared⚠️ as @ midday 13/03/23 A major incident has been declared after a suspected gas explosion in Morriston. Emergency teams are responding.It is not known at this time if there are any injuries or fatalities. Further updates to follow pic.twitter.com/QdE5V7Ikbe — Rob Stewart (@Cllr_robstewart) March 13, 2023

Images circulating on social media appear to show a collapsed building with debris strewn into the street.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are working at the scene, and we are asking that people avoid the area so we can deal with this incident.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called today shortly after 11.20am to reports of an explosion at a property on Clydach Road in Morriston.”