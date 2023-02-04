Police called to Arlington hospital due to woman displaying gun, officials say

Nicole Lopez
Courtesy: Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives

The police received reports of a woman displaying a handgun at an Arlington hospital on Saturday, according to Arlington Police.

No shots were fired, and there were no reports of injuries.

At around 8:55 a.m., police responded to Arlington Memorial Hospital after staff reported that a woman entered the emergency-room lobby and displayed a handgun.

A hospital security employee confronted the woman and told her to leave. She then exited the lobby and left the hospital by the time officers arrived, Arlington police said.

The name of the woman is unknown.

Police believe that there is not any continued threat to the hospital.

