Police get call about ‘suspicious’ suitcase, Tennessee cops say. It had a body inside

Police in Tennessee are investigating after they said a body was found in a suitcase.

Officers responded to a “suspicious call” at Pine Street and Eastmoreland Avenue in Memphis at 9:50 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, the Memphis Police Department said in a tweet on Friday, Dec. 17.

There, they found a suitcase with a body stuffed inside, according to police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had been “struck with an object by a known suspect,” police said.

Police said Dec. 17 that they have not made any arrests and that the investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was released as of Sunday, Dec. 19.

