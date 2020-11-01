Police bust New York City party with nearly 400 people on Halloween

Police charged nine organizers in a bust of an "illegal bar/party" that had nearly 400 people in attendance in New York City, the NYC sheriff announced Saturday.

Police shut down the gathering held inside a Brooklyn warehouse early in the morning on Halloween.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday warned against Halloween gatherings that increase the risk of transmitting COVID-19, tweeting "Halloween should be spooky, not scary."

The guidelines tweeted by Cuomo say parties are particularly risky because they can bring together people from different areas for a long period of time.

"If you do go to an event and see a large crowd, or if there are others there who are not wearing face coverings or staying socially distanced, you should leave and find another way to celebrate Halloween," the guidelines say.

10/31/20 @ 0100HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bar/party inside warehouse at 23 Meadow Street, Brooklyn: 387+ people violation of emergency orders, 9 organizers charged with multiple misdemeanors, Administrative Code, Health Code & Alcoholic Beverage Control Law offenses. pic.twitter.com/qKxvqRtpWt — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) October 31, 2020

New York City officials have said outdoor trick-or-treating is fine as long as children wear face coverings in addition to masks that may be part of their costumes.

“You can be outdoors celebrating, but small groups, smart precautions,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told WNYC radio on Friday. “But no indoor gatherings. That’s just too dangerous.”

