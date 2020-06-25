Police condemn 'deplorable' Brixton violence which saw officers attacked and vehicles smashed

Police have condemned violent clashes at a south London street party which left 15 officers injured.

Footage shared on social media shows officers being chased and bottles thrown at them, as well as police vehicles being smashed, as they attended the scene near the Angell Town estate in Brixton.

In another clip a partygoer can be seen bleeding from the face.

The violence was condemned by the Met Police Federation as “deplorable” and “despicable”, while Home Secretary Priti Patel described the images as “utterly vile scenes”.

Scotland Yard said police were called to the scene on Wednesday night to reports of a “large unlicensed music event” in Cecilia Road and officers tried to “encourage the crowd to leave”.

A statement said: “The event continued and more officers attended the scene and the group became hostile towards officers.”

The force said 15 officers were injured, two of whom required hospital treatment, while a small number of police vehicles were damaged.

Four people are in custody after arrests were made for assault and public order offences, the force added.

It said the party was finally cleared in the early hours of Thursday and a Section 60 order, which gives police powers to stop and search without reasonable suspicion, was put in place in the area.

The Met Police Federation, which represents police officers, tweeted: “15 more colleagues injured in deplorable scenes.

“Police officers are not punchbags. This violence is despicable. We wish our injured colleagues all well.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she would be speaking to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick about the situation.

She tweeted: “These are utterly vile scenes. Just last weekend, the whole country came together to praise our heroic police officers for putting their own lives on the line to keep us safe.

“I’ll be picking up with the Met Commissioner immediately.”





Commander Colin Wingrove, from the Metropolitan Police, said: “Our role is to protect the public and ensure guidelines are adhered to in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, protecting the NHS and save lives.

“Our officers work incredibly hard to engage and explain the public health message and regulations to prevent such gatherings occurring.

“Last night we received numerous concerns from residents complaining about a large gathering, noise, anti-social behaviour and violence and officers responded to those concerns.

“These gatherings are unlawful, as well as posing a risk to public health and against coronavirus restrictions.

“The violence shown towards officers is totally unacceptable and we will not tolerate it in any form.

“An investigation into the incident is now taking place and those involved will be brought to justice.”