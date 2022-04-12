Police Bring Ice Cream to Wisc. Family After Arresting Their Delivery Driver: 'Way to Finish the Job'

Police Deliver Ice Cream

A family in Wisconsin waiting for a delivery driver to drop off their order of ice cream got an unexpected surprise when a police vehicle pulled up to their house.

Fox Valley Metro Police arrested the driver as he was making the delivery on Monday, the department said in a social media post, but officers were determined to get the frozen dairy treats to their intended recipients before they melted.

The police department posted about the ice cream detour on Facebook, joking that neither officer Sam Pynenberg nor his K9, Rax, dipped into the family's dessert before delivery.

"Unfortunately, we had to take an online food delivery service driver into custody today. That means someone came dangerously close to not getting their ice cream delivery order," police said in the post.

"Luckily, Officer Pynenberg and our afternoon shift officers made sure that everyone got their sweet treats before they melted!" they added.

The police department's followers weighed in on the gesture in the comments section, with one writing, "Way to finish the job gentleman!!"

Another person wrote, "The officer knows what happens if that mother and daughter don't get their ice cream it is a very dangerous situation."

Police tell PEOPLE the driver was taken into custody on outstanding warrants.