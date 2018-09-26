Police: Former welterweight champ Victor Ortiz arrested on rape charges days before scheduled fight

Victor Ortiz faces three sexual assault charges tied to an alleged March rape of a woman in Oxnard, California. (Oxnard Police)

Boxer Victor Ortiz has been arrested and charged on multiple accounts of sexual assault over a single alleged incident, police in Oxnard, California announced Tuesday.

According to a police news release, a woman contacted police on March 19 reporting that she was sexually assaulted in an Oxnard residence. An ensuing investigation identified the suspect as the 31-year-old Ortiz.

Victor Ortiz surrenders to police

After several months of investigation a warrant was issued for Ortiz’s arrest. He turned himself into the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday afternoon, according to the release.

Ortiz is charged with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration. His bail was set at $100,000.

Former champ scheduled to fight on Sunday

Ortiz held the WBC welterweight title in 2011. He has pursued a celebrity career outside the ring, appearing on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” in 2013. He has also made appearances in movies, including “The Expendables 3,” “Southpaw” and “Once Upon a Time in Venice.”

Ortiz (32-6-3, 25 KOs) is scheduled to fight John Molina, Jr. on Sunday on a nationally televised fight in Ontario, California on FS1.

A special Sunday edition of #PBConFS1 goes down this week when former Welterweight Champion @VICIOUSortiz clashes with hard-hitting former title challenger @johnmolinajr135 on Sept. 30 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. #OrtizMolina FIGHT INFO: https://t.co/qsJcSgj7fi pic.twitter.com/rCSIfiEa2n — PBC (@premierboxing) September 24, 2018

Story Continues





More from Yahoo Sports:

• Chiefs LB: Garoppolo injury ‘his fault’

• Happy ending after homeless teen kicked off HS team

• Vikings player reportedly made shooting threat

• Eric Adelson: Flaw of Mike Tomlin’s Steelers exposed in win

