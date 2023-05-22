Police bombarded with fireworks and missiles at ‘large-scale disorder’ in Cardiff

Molotov cocktails were thrown at officers in the Ely area of Cardiff - WALES NEWS SERVICE

A riot broke out in Cardiff on Monday night at the scene of an earlier vehicle crash.

Videos shared on social media showed a large crowd of people gathered around a fire on a road in Ely, while riot police faced the crowd in an attempt to control a “large scale disorder”.

Objects were reportedly thrown at police, and the windscreen of at least one service vehicle was smashed.

At least six police vans were called to the scene, while officials urged people to avoid the area.

People were gathering items of rubbish and furniture, including chairs and sofas, to add to a fire in the middle of the road, Wales Online reported.

They were also pushing breeze blocks off garden walls and carrying them into the road, according to the website.

Fireworks were reportedly set off, while police with dogs attempted to move the crowd back.

A serious road crash was reported on Snowden Road shortly after 6pm, police said.

The unrest followed a traffic collision - WALES NEWS SERVICE

Unverified posts on social media later speculated that the collision had been caused by a police chase.

Police urged people “not to speculate” online, and said the crash had already happened before officers arrived.

In an initial statement on Twitter, South Wales Police Cardiff said: “Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on Snowden Road, Ely.

“The road is closed between Wilson Road and Jackson Road. Please avoid the area and take an alternative route.”

In a later update, the force said there were “now a large number of officers working to manage the collision”, but also to “de-escalate ongoing disorder at the scene”.

“We urge anyone involved to leave the scene immediately and ask local residents to stay away while the matter is brought to a safe conclusion,” police said.

“Emergency services remain at the scene. It is important that people avoid the area so we can effectively deal with this incident.

“Please avoid speculation – we will bring you the latest details as soon as we can - all of our updates must be factual.”

As the situation escalated, South Wales Police again urged people to leave the area.

In an update at 11.15pm, the force said: “Shortly after 6pm, we received a report of a serious road traffic collision on Snowden Road.

“Police responded to this collision, which had already occurred when officers arrived.

“We need to ensure that this evenings collision is effectively investigated.

“Officers remain on scene to manage a large scale disorder. Again, we urge anyone involved or watching to leave immediately.

“We understand the concern from local residents and we ask you to stay indoors.”