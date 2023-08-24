Police find body believed to be Allisha Watts and arrest boyfriend from Charlotte

Authorities said Thursday they have found the body of a woman they believe is Allisha Watts, last seen in Charlotte and missing since mid-July.

A man previously identified as Watts’ boyfriend, seen with her before she went missing, has been arrested. James Dunmore is charged with murder, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 18, police found Watts’ black Mercedes Benz at the DMV in Anson County, the Observer reported previously. Her boyfriend was inside, unconscious, according to search warrants.

Authorities searching an area where a body was found on Thursday on Cemetery Road in Montgomery County.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.