Police in bio-hazard suits raid Brixton property during drug-supply investigation

Detectives in bio-hazard suits and breathing apparatus have raided a property in Brixton as part of an investigation into drug supplies.

Dozens of officers were seen near the property in Acre Lane on Sunday.

Some wore protective overalls and breathing apparatus.

The search was executed alongside two other warrants, including one for a property on Lakeview Road, Streatham, as part of an “intelligence-led” investigation.

Video posted on social media shows large numbers of officers and police vehicles nearby.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police in Lambeth conducted an operation to execute three warrants at residential properties in Acre Lane and Lakeview Road on Sunday August 15.

“The operation is part of an intelligence-led investigation into drugs supply and remains ongoing.

“The operation is not terror-related.”

