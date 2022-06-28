Police recover body of swimmer who went missing Monday evening in Maynard Lake

Halifax police say the body of a man who went missing while swimming in Maynard Lake Monday evening has been found.

Police and Halifax Fire and Emergency were called to the 0-100 block of Murray Hill Drive in Dartmouth shortly after 7 p.m. for a report of a missing swimmer.

Witnesses reported a 21-year-old man who had been having trouble swimming had gone underwater and had not been seen since.

A joint search effort by police and firefighters did not find the man, and the RCMP dive team was called in.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team located the victim's body.

The man's identity has not been released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2022.

