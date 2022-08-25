Police believe deadly restaurant shooting in Calgary was a 'targeted attack'

Police said they were called to the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar in Radisson Heights around 4:40 a.m. Sunday for reports of gunshots. (Helen Pike/CBC - image credit)

Calgary police say a 35-year-old man was the victim of a weekend shooting at a restaurant on 17th Avenue S.E.

Officers are still investigating the deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning at the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar in Radisson Heights.

Around 4:40 a.m., officers were called for reports of gunshots at the restaurant, police said in a media release.

According to CPS, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and they began "life-saving measures." However, the man died at the scene.

Police previously called it a suspicious death, but now they say they believe the shooting was targeted.

"Our investigators are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses associated with the location and those who were present that night," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the police service's homicide unit.

"We believe this was a targeted attack within the restaurant and are exploring the motive behind the shooting and whether the target was the victim or one of his associates."

Following an autopsy, police identified the victim as Temesgen Tesfatsion, 35, of Calgary.

Police said the suspect is a man who is approximately 30 years old, six feet two inches tall, with a medium build and short black hair.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.