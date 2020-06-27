Police believe body found is that of missing teenager Noah Donohoe

Police believe a body found in Belfast is that of missing teenager Noah Donohoe.

The body was found in the North Belfast area just before 9.45am on Saturday and police said there was no evidence of foul play. Noah has been missing since he left home last Sunday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said: "Police can confirm that a body was recovered in the North Belfast area just before 9.45am today.

"Officers believe it is the missing teenager Noah Donohoe and are continuing to provide support to his family at this very difficult time."

Superintendent Muir Clark said the body was found in a storm drain complex. He described the area as "incredibly complex" and "challenging".

Mr Clark said speculation on social media was "completely without foundation" and is distressing for the boy's family.

Noah, 14, left his home in South Belfast on his black Apollo mountain bike at 5.30pm last Sunday and was spotted on nearby Ormeau Avenue at 5.45pm.

Police said he may have been concussed and confused after falling off his bike.

He was seen on Royal Avenue, heading towards York Street, and then on North Queen Street, heading towards Limestone Road, at 5.57pm.

When he left home, Noah was dressed in a khaki green North Face jacket, grey sweat shorts with an emblem on one leg, a tie-die blue hoody and Nike trainers with a bright yellow tick on them.

He was wearing a skateboarding helmet and carrying a khaki rucksack.

Officers searching for the Noah have been assisted by the air support unit, a tactical support group, Community Service Rescue colleagues and volunteers from the local community.