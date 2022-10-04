Police asking public to help identify 2 suspects seen vandalizing 2010 Vancouver Olympic cauldron

A still taken from surveillance video released by Vancouver police shows a suspect using a tool to shatter the glass at the foot of the 2010 Olympic cauldron, while the other stands by capturing the incident on video on Oct. 1, 2022. (Vancouver police - image credit)

The Vancouver Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two people it says deliberately caused thousands of dollars in damage to the 2010 Olympic cauldron over the weekend.

Surveillance video captured Oct 1. at around 3:30 a.m. shows the two suspects in Jack Poole Plaza for 12 minutes, during which time they briefly approach the base of the cauldron before leaving, Vancouver police said Tuesday in a statement.

The pair is seen about 30 minutes later returning. One approaches the base with a tool, while the other appears to pull out a camera to record the destruction.

"The video of the two suspects destroying a piece of Vancouver Olympic history is maddening," said VPD Const. Jason Doucette.

After reviewing the footage, he said it's clear the vandalism was planned and deliberate, though there's no indication of what kind of tool was used to shatter the glass.

Police believe the suspects will likely use the video for "some sort of bragging rights" and are hoping friends and family will see it and call them.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.