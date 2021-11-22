Police ask for public's help in disappearance of Mackenzie Lee Trottier

Mackenzie Lee Trottier went missing Dec. 21, 2020. (Dan Zakreski/CBC - image credit)

Saskatoon police are asking for help regarding the disappearance of Mackenzie Lee Trottier.

Her family last saw her on December 21, 2020, in the 300 block of Trent Crescent.

In February police released a photo and video of a man believed to have information on her disappearance. They can be found on the Saskatoon Police Service Facebook and Twitter pages.

Crime Stoppers also released a sketch of the man, but Saskatoon police say he hasn't been positively identified as of yet.

Police say anyone with information on Trottier's location or the identity of the man should contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A poster campaign was held on Sunday to raise awareness on her disappearance. Her family members and 80 other people gathered outside city hall to put up posters in the city.