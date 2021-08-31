Police arrive at alpaca Geronimo’s farm days before ‘death warrant’ expires

Three people, who arrived with a police escort, surround Geronimo the alpaca at Shepherds Close Farm (PA)

Police have removed alpaca Geronimo from a Gloucestershire farm just days before a warrant ordering the animal’s destruction expires.

Uniformed officers wearing facemasks and a group of people dressed in blue overalls and goggles arrived at the farm in Wickwar on Tuesday morning.

Webcam footage showed Geronimo attempting to escape by running into a field with other alpacas. But several officials followed the animal, tied a rope around it and led it away.

The High Court has ruled Geronimo must be destroyed after twice testing positive for TB.

Owner Helen Macdonald insists the tests may have given false positives.

Police and Defra officials seen leading Geronimo away from farm https://t.co/fmsAEQRKrx pic.twitter.com/S0qx0Y8yRy — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 31, 2021

The destruction warrant is valid until September 4. But Ms Macdonald wants the Government to allow Geronimo to be tested for a third time or let him live to aid research into the disease.

A camera broadcasting a livestream of Geronimo’s pen was set up so supporters could watch for Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) officials arriving.

On Tuesday it showed several police officers leading him out of his enclosure.

Supporters, who have been camping out at the farm, appeared to attempt to try and stop the animal being removed.

“I’ve heard nothing from Defra, nothing from the ministers, nothing from the chief veterinary officer,” Ms Macdonald said earlier this month.

“The groundswell of support from around the world and everything that everyone is doing gives me hope that Defra will look at this and say they don’t have any data for multiple priming in camelids and take a pause and look at this properly.

Geronimo and his owner Helen Macdonald (PA Wire)

Ms Macdonald, a veterinary nurse, praised the assistance she has received from people who have travelled from all over the UK to her farm.

“We’ve been soldiering on for four years and to have this support is so wonderful,” she said.

“There’s a movement here now and there’s anger, sadness and outrage about wrongdoing.

“It’s just growing by the hour. The petition is growing, and the responses are growing.

“It’s huge and it’s very, very welcome because what we are dealing with is not whether Geronimo has TB but the fact they knowingly misused tests to create a suspicion of disease and to kill him four years ago.

