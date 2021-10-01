Police make arrests after home invasion, assaults in Grand Falls-Windsor

Two people have been arrested after a home invasion in Grand Falls-Windsor on Thursday. (CBC - image credit)

Two people have been arrested in Grand Falls-Windsor following a home invasion Thursday night.

Police arrested a 31-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man after a report of a home invasion around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The two allegedly forced their way into a home on Main Street armed with weapons and assaulted two people inside the home, according to a police report.

The woman was found by a police dog shortly after members of the RCMP arrived at the scene, while the man was found in a residence around 8:30 Friday morning.

Both people are charged with breaking and entering, two counts of assault, possession of a weapon for dangerous use, disguise with intent to commit a crime, and two counts of breaching a court order. They were scheduled to appear in court Friday.

