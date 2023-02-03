Police arrest two suspects in man’s blunt force killing in Fort Worth in September

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a killing in south Fort Worth in September.

Francisco Ruiz, 42, and Macaria Ruiz, 35, were booked on suspicion of murder in the assault death of Apolonio Aguilar Mata, 37. It was not clear if the suspects are related.

Fort Worth police arrested Francisco Ruiz on Monday and Macaria Ruiz on Thursday.

Aguilar Mata died on Sept. 5 at a hospital of blunt force injuries he sustained in the 1000 block of Oak Grove Court South, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Aguilar Mata lived in Fort Worth, as do Francisco Ruiz and Macaria Ruiz.

Police believe that several people assaulted Aguilar Mata. Police did not describe what they allege motivated the killing.