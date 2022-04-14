Police arrest suspect in New York subway shooting 'without incident'

Police in New York City have arrested a man suspected of shooting 10 commuters in a rush hour attack at a Brooklyn subway station.

Frank James, 62, is alleged to have donned a construction worker's helmet, vest and a gas mask before throwing smoke grenades and opening fire.

A massive 30-hour manhunt was launched in the wake of the attack.

Mr James was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan after police received a tip-off, they said.

"My fellow New Yorkers: we got him," Mayor Eric Adams said via video during a news conference.

Officials said Mr James was the sole suspect in the shooting at Brooklyn's 36th Street station on Tuesday morning, in which 23 people were wounded, 10 of them from gunfire. The attack renewed calls to address violence in the city's transit system.

Keechant Sewell, New York's police commissioner, said that Mr James was arrested "without incident". "There was nowhere left for him to run," she said.

Suspect Frank James is seen at the Ninth Precinct after being arrested
Suspect Frank James is seen at the Ninth Precinct after being arrested

Police did not answer questions about the individual who called in the tip, though the Associated Press and CNN are reporting the suspect was the one who tipped off police to his location in lower Manhattan.

Mr James will be charged on several counts, authorities said, including the violation of a federal law which prohibits "terrorist and other violent attacks" against mass transit systems. He could face life in prison if found guilty.

He had nine prior arrests, police said, and he had ties to Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The search for Mr James was complicated by malfunctioning cameras inside the subway station. Officials on Wednesday were working to determine whether one or multiple cameras at the station were broken.

The suspected gunman escaped the scene but was linked to the attack through a rented U-Haul van. The key to the van, rented in Philadelphia, was found at the scene, along with a Glock 9mm handgun, three ammunition magazines, a plastic container containing petrol, and a credit card with Mr James' name on it, police said.

An FBI affidavit said the agency believes Mr James rented the U-Haul in Philadelphia on Monday and drove it to New York, arriving the next day. The agency said that records showed the Glock was lawfully bought in Ohio "by an individual named 'Frank Robert James'".

Police have not given a motive for the attack, though authorities have said Mr James had posted black nationalist rhetoric and bigoted rants online and "made various statements about the New York City subway system", including about homeless people on the subways and "various conspiracy theories", according to court documents,

Mr James is expected to make his first court appearance in New York on Thursday.

    Dozens of people were injured, including 10 by gunfire, in a mass shooting on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning that triggered a manhunt for the gunman. More than 24 hours later, authorities announced they had apprehended a suspect in the shooting -- 62-year-old Frank James of Philadelphia -- and that federal prosecutors had charged him with a terror-related offense. In the hours since the incident, hundreds of New York Police Department detectives have been on the case, scouring surveillance footage, interviewing witnesses and tracking leads from evidence left behind at the scene to plot out how the attack unfolded.

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the arrest of 62-year-old Frank James, a day after he allegedly set off smoke bombs and shot 10 passengers in a New York subway car. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters James was arrested with the help of a Crime Stoppers tip. "Hundreds of NYPD detectives worked doggedly during the last 30 hours to bring this together." "We were able to shrink his world quickly. There was no where left for him to run." Police on Wednesday said James was spotted on a street in Manhattan's East Village – less than 10 miles from the scene of the crime. He was taken into custody without incident… and charged. U.S. attorney for New York's Eastern District, Breon Peace: "Frank James has been charged by complaint in Brooklyn federal court... which prohibits terrorists and other violent attacks against mass transportation systems." "If convicted he will face a sentence of up to life imprisonment." Officials say James – who allegedly fired 33 rounds from a 9mm Glock on a crowded subway car - had nine prior arrests in New York and three in New Jersey. The semi-automatic handgun was later recovered at the scene, police said, along with three extended-ammunition magazines, a hatchet, some consumer-grade fireworks and a container of gasoline. In addition to those shot - five of whom were in critical but stable condition on Wednesday - 13 other people were injured in a panicked rush to flee the smoke-filled N train. All of the victims are expected to survive. Commuters on Wednesday boarded the N train, with a heightened police presence at the stop where the shooting occurred. And while mindful of Tuesday's horrific attack, commuter Nathan Sandidge said the subway was essential: "I don't really have any other option. It's what we have to do to get to work. So, just kind of roll with whatever we have to deal with." As for a motive for the attack NYPD Chief of Detectives, James Essig said that remains unclear. "First and foremost we wanted to take him off the street, the investigation is continuing into a motive, into his social media postings." Investigators found a number of social media posts linked to a person named Frank James that mentioned homelessness and Mayor Eric Adams, according to Sewell. A YouTube account apparently belonging to James was taken down Wednesday for violating YouTube's Guidelines.

