Police arrest suspect in murder of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims

LSU basketball player Wayde Sims was shot and killed in Baton Rouge early Friday morning. (Getty)

Baton Rouge police have arrested and charged a suspect in the killing of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims.

Dyteon Simpson, 20, was charged with second-degree murder on Saturday, one day after Sims was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Simpson, according to arrest records cited by WBRZ, admitted that he “intentionally” shot Sims.

The shooting occurred several minutes before 12:30 a.m. local time on Friday morning near Southern University. Video from the scene shows a fight breaking out shortly beforehand. Police said Sims “stepped in to defend his friend” before being shot. He later died at the nearby hospital from a wound to the neck.

Police used DNA tests to help identify Simpson, who, they say, dropped his glasses during the altercation. The glasses, plus tips from witnesses, spurred the investigation.

Simpson’s bond was set at $350,000.

Sims, 20, was entering his junior season. “We are all devastated,” LSU head coach Will Wade said in a statement Friday. “We need your prayers for Wayde, for his family, for all of us. We are heartbroken.”

LSU athletic director Joe Alleva released a statement Saturday following the arrest of Simpson: “On behalf of LSU, I would like to thank the Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department, the District Attorney’s office and all law enforcement involved in this case for their hard work, diligence and pursuit of justice. Along with LSU Athletics, the entire LSU family continues to mourn the loss of Wayde Sims. Our thoughts today are with his family, friends and teammates.”

