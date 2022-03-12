Police arrest suspect linked to five West Point cadets who overdosed on Spring Break in Florida

South Florida police at a rental home where five West Point cadets reportedly overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl. (WTVJ)

Florida police have arrested a suspect linked to a group of five US Military Academy cadets on spring break who overdosed on Thursday after taking what’s believed to be fentanyl-laced cocaine.

Officers in Wilton Manors, Florida, were called on Thursday evening to a rental home, where they found four of the men in cardiac arrest on the front lawn, as well as a sixth man who overdosed, and a woman who also reported feeling ill.

All of the men was given Narcan, an emergency medicine which can restore breathing after overdoses caused by fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

Two of the men are in critical condition and intubated in intensive care, while another three have been released from the hospital. One of the Cadets is a football player for the Army college team.

West Point said it was aware of the incident and is investigating the situation.

Neither the identities of the victim nor the suspect have been released publicly.

“This is extremely alarming to us, here we are in the first week of spring break and we have something like this taking place,” Steve Gollan, battalion chief of Ft LAuderdale Fire Rescue, told WTVJ on Friday. “Obviously if there’s a bad batch, it’s normally not isolated just to one buyer, it normally goes to everyone that purchased that same substance from whoever they got it from. It brings great concern that there could be other ODs over the next couple of days.”

Fentanyl is playing an increasing role in America’s epidemic of opioid deaths.

Between April 2020 and April 2021, more than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses for the first time in any 12-month period, with more than 64,000 of those deaths linked to fentanyl, The Washington Post reports .

There are now more overdoses from fentanyl alone than from all drugs in the US in 2016.

The Commission on Combatting Synthetic Opioid Trafficking, a bipartisan working group in Congress, has recommended the US focus more on opioid treatment and other health than War on Drugs-style police crackdowns.