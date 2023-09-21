Police arrest second teen in Vegas hit-and-run of police chief after viral video captures moment

Las Vegas police Lt. Jason Johansson speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Two teenagers face murder charges for appearing to intentionally run over a Las Vegas bicyclist and filming the incident, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said both teens are tied to at least three hit-and-run incidents on the morning of Aug. 14 including one that killed 64-year-old Andreas Rene Probst. Probst worked in law enforcement for more than 35 years.

Officers arrested the 17-year-old driver that day. He initially faced only traffic charges related to the fatal hit-and-run.

The second teen was arrested Tuesday following a police search for the passenger in the now viral video. Police said they weren't aware of the video until weeks after when a school resource officer showed investigators, prompting the search for the second teen leading to the murder charge for the driver.

Probst, a former police chief in Bell, California, was hit from behind while riding near the curb on a road which showed no traffic, a video shot from the front passenger seat shows. Footage appears to show the drivers deciding to hit Probst and the person recording capturing Probst on the ground after he was hit as the teens drive away.

Deputy Police Chief Nick Farese described the recording as appalling and a "cowardly act."

The names of the teens have not been identified due to them being minors but Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson promised to charge both as adults.

"Justice will be served in this case," Wolfson said at a press conference Tuesday.

At the conference, Taylor Probst described her father, who she calls Andy, as a man of honor and integrity. She said her family is devastated by her father's "senseless murder."

"Andy’s life was robbed by two individuals who did not believe that lives of others matter," she said. "We now ask that district Wolfson's office take these crimes to the furthest extent of the law as Andy's death should not be in vain."

Crystal Probst, left, and her daughter, Taylor Probst, family members of Andreas Rene Probst, a cyclist who was intentionally struck in a series of hit-and-run crashes, wait to speak at a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas.

The teens first struck a 72-year-old bicyclist the morning of their vehicular crimes where they then drove off and crashed into a different vehicle, according to police. Police added the driver wasn’t injured in the crash and didn’t detail any injures the bicyclist may have suffered.

Farese said the teens then drove into Probst as the 64-year-old rode in a designated bike lane before taking off laughing and "leaving him for dead on the side of a road."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Second teen arrested in Vegas hit-and-run of bicyclist after video