Police arrest Nevada County man suspected in fatal stabbing at Truckee shopping center

Officers arrested a man suspected of fatally stabbing another man during a confrontation Friday night at a Truckee shopping center parking lot.

Bryan Ewry, 30, of Truckee was arrested on suspicion of homicide in connection with the stabbing, according to the Truckee Police Department. Ewry remained in custody Sunday at the Nevada County Jail, where he was being held without bail.

The Police Department was not releasing the name of the man who was stabbed until his family is notified.

The stabbing involving the two men was reported about 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Gateway at Donner Pass shopping center. Officers arrived and found a man dead.

Ewry was found nearby and arrested. Police said the stabbing appeared to be an isolated incident where the victim and suspect knew each other.

Investigators asked anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has additional information to call Det. Heath at 530-550-2331.