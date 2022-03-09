Police arrest murder suspect after fatal stabbing in Columbus

The Columbus Police Department has arrested a suspect in the January killing of Anthony Payne, 54, who investigators say was stabbed multiple times before his body was left in Lindsey Creek off Macon Road, near the Columbus Public Library.

After a murder warrant for Marcus Wynn, 48, was issued Feb. 22, he was arrested Tuesday in Clayton County and extradited back to Columbus on Wednesday, CPD announced in a news release.

Wynn is scheduled for a hearing in Muscogee County Recorder’s Court at 8 a.m. Thursday.

According to the news release, Columbus police officers were dispatched Jan. 27 at 4:20 p.m. to the area of 1776 Boxwood Place concerning an injured person. They found Payne lying in Lindsey Creek.

“Mr. Payne had been assaulted and succumbed to his injuries prior to police arrival,” the news release says. “. . . Even though an arrest has been made, anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant D. Baker at 706-225-4296 or the homicide line 706-225-3161. You can email her at DBaker@columbusga.org.

To provide anonymous information on this or any other case, call 706-653-3188.”