Police arrest man suspected of threatening mass violence at Woodland Muslim mosque

Officers arrested a man on suspicion of committing a hate crime after he reportedly made threats on social media, saying he was thinking of shooting worshippers at a Woodland mosque.

Abdul Rehman Khalid, 23, of Woodland was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, along with the hate crime charge, according to the Woodland Police Department.

On Monday, officers received a report from members of the Woodland Muslim Mosque & Islamic Center on North Street that someone had threatened them via Facebook messages.

Investigators determined the threatening messages were from Khalid, who said he was thinking about committing a mass shooting at the Woodland mosque, according to police.

Khalid also said in Facebook messages that he was in possession of a gun and ammunition, and he threatened to kill everyone at the mosque, police said.

The threats created fear for members of the mosque, and its president temporarily closed the place of worship as a precaution. Officers arrested Khalid at the conclusion of their investigation.