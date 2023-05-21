Police arrest man believed to be connected to downtown Calgary bus shooting

One man has been taken into custody in relation to a shooting on a bus in the east side of downtown Calgary. (Scott Dippel/CBC - image credit)

Calgary Police have arrested one man they believe is connected to a shooting on a bus in downtown Calgary in April that left one person in life-threatening condition.

In a statement sent Sunday, police said that a 28-year-old man has been taken into custody on charges including:

Aggravated assault.

Knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Careless use of a firearm.

Two counts of firearm possession contrary to a prohibition order.

One count of breach of a probation order.

On April 12, officers responded to calls to Third Street S.E. near City Hall at around 11:40 a.m. for reports of a fight involving weapons on a city bus that stopped outside the Central Library when the incident escalated.

Those involved in the altercation fled the area, police said at the time.

A man who police said was involved in the altercation was taken to hospital and was in critical condition from a gunshot wound.

At the time police said they contained a nearby restaurant and searched it after reports that one of the suspects had entered shortly after the incident — but didn't find anyone inside.

Two people arrested during the incident are now believed to be witnesses, police said.