Police arrest camouflaged Oregon man hiding in California woods after report of shots fired

Yuba County deputies on Thursday arrested an Oregon man who reportedly fired a gun and made threats before hiding in the woods with a rifle and a handgun while wearing a camouflage “ghillie suit,” sheriff’s officials said.

Jeramiah Lutz, 44, of Grants Pass was arrested on suspicion of assault with a gun and making criminal threats, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday afternoon in a news release.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies were called to a home in the 17000 block of Weeds Point Road in Camptonville.

Sheriff’s officials said a woman had called 911 to report her son, later identified as Lutz, had a gun and was making threats while firing shots into the air. His mother also said her grandchildren were with her at the Camptonville home.

Deputies arrived at the home, which is in a remote area, and were informed by witnesses that Lutz had walked off into the woods carrying a rifle and a handgun, and he was wearing a camouflage “ghillie suit,” according to the sheriff’s department.

A ghillie suit is a type of camouflage clothing worn by military personnel or hunters to help them hide in their surrounding environment, such as grass or foliage.

The deputies created a perimeter and began searching for Lutz. The California Highway Patrol Grass Valley Area Office and a CHP aircraft joined the manhunt, along with other law enforcement agencies.

Authorities escorted the victims and witnesses to a safe place off the property, and a nearby school was placed on a precautionary lockdown during the search.

About noon, authorities found Lutz in the woods and took him into custody without further incident. Sheriff’s officials said Lutz had about 100 rounds of ammunition in his possession, and sheriff’s K9 found a loaded handgun and a rifle in the area where Lutz was detained.

Lutz was booked at Yuba County Jail, where he was being held Friday with his bail set at $150,000.