Police arrest 6 Horry County men for drug, gun violations following investigation
Six Horry County men have been arrested and are facing drug and weapons charges after a months-long police investigation, the Horry County Police Department said in a press release.
The department’s Narcotics and Street Crimes Units began investigating a string of drug sales, drive-by shootings and weapons violations in 2021 near Loris, Longs and Flag Patch, according to the press release.
Police said they recovered dozens of drugs and illegally owned firearms.
“HCPD worked with surrounding agencies to gather as much intelligence as possible to identify all actors involved and their known associates, and strategically remove those responsible for over 40 drive-by shootings in the Loris/Longs communities to date in retaliation for a 2021 homicide,” the release stated.
Over the course of the investigation, officials seized the following items from those arrested:
20 firearms (multiple stolen and/or illegally possessed)
235 grams of fentanyl
70 grams of heroin
52 grams of cocaine
12 grams of crack cocaine
16 grams of methamphetamine
1.8 grams of mushrooms
$11,000 in U.S. money
Those arrested are:
Windoff Douglas, 21, charged with:
Violation of a beginner’s permit
Possession of cocaine, 1st offense
Tabais Goodman, 33, charged with:
Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, 3rd or subsequent
Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
Trafficking cocaine, more than 28 grams, 3rd or subsequent offense
Trafficking heroin, more than 14 grams, 3rd or subsequent offense
Possession of a stolen handgun
Possession by certain persons unlawful
Possession of Schedule I-V narcotics
Unlawful carrying of a pistol
Robert Geathers, 40, charged with:
Possession of cocaine, 3rd or subsequent offense
Demetrice Campbell, 27, charged with:
Trafficking cocaine, more than 10 grams, 2nd Offense
Unlawful carrying of a pistol
Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
Possession of a weapon by a violent felon
Daiquan Bellamy, 21, charged with:
Driving under suspension
Reckless driving
Failure to stop for blue lights
Unlawful carrying of a pistol
Possession with intent to distribute heroin
Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base
Possession with intent to distribute cocaine
Resisting arrest
Possession of Schedule I-V narcotics
Introducing contraband into a correctional facility
Antione Johnson, 20, charged with:
Unlawful carrying of a pistol
Possession with intent to distribute heroin
Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base
Possession with intent to distribute cocaine
Possession of Schedule I-V narcotics