Police arrest 3 people after protesters splatter paint on statues in Toronto

Toronto police say they have arrested three people after protesters splattered paint on statues at the Ontario legislature and near Ryerson University.

No charges have been laid yet.

The arrests come after protesters poured pink paint on the statue of Sir. John A. Macdonald at Queen's Park.

A nearby statue of Egerton Ryerson, a public education advocate, was also splattered with paint.

Earlier, protesters denounced anti-Black racism and called for the defunding of police.