Police arrest 20-year-old man in connection with Punggol Field murder

SINGAPORE — Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the murder of a jogger at Punggol Field last Sunday (10 May).

In a media release on Saturday (16 May), police said that the man was identified and arrested at 2.45am on Saturday morning after round-the-clock investigations, extensive ground enquiries and expansive review of closed-circuit television footage.

The man will be charged on Sunday with murder, which carries the death penalty. Police will seek a court order for him to be remanded at Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is not known to the victim and is believed to have acted alone.

Last Sunday, Tay Rui Hao, 38, was jogging in the area when he was stabbed near the bus stop in Punggol Field, opposite Block 227A Sumang Lane. He later died from his injuries at Sengkang General Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation and Intelligence) concurrent Director CID (Criminal Investigation Department), Florence Chua, commended the officers who had worked tirelessly to solve the case.

