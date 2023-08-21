Police arrest 2 teens after illegal firework goes off inside Yuba Sutter Marketplace mall

Investigators arrested two 15-year-old boys after they lit a firework Saturday inside a mall in Yuba City, and one of the teens caught his shirt on fire, police said.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the Yuba Sutter Marketplace mall on Colusa Avenue, just east of Highway 99. Several 911 callers reported an “explosion” and that a boy was possibly on fire, the Yuba City Police Department announced Monday in a social media post.

Officers arrived at the mall and learned the explosion was caused by two boys lighting a single illegal firework inside the mall, police said. While lighting the firework, one of the boys caught his shirt on fire.

The boys left the mall before officers arrived. No injuries were reported inside the mall. The Yuba City Fire Department used large fans to clear the smoke from inside the mall, authorities said.

Officers later identified one of the 15-year-old boys suspected in the incident. Police said officers found and arrested the teen at the same mall the following day.

Police received an anonymous tip on the identity of the second suspect. That 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday morning when he turned himself in at the Police Department.

Both teens were booked into the Tri-County Juvenile Detention Facility on a charge of recklessly or maliciously having an explosive device in possession in a public place or building.

The Police Department did not release their names because they are minors.