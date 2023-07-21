Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ Kentucky suspect facing several charges is at-large

Police in Central Kentucky are looking for a man they say is armed and dangerous and is currently under investigation.

Cody Wayne Johnson was last seen in the Slade area in Powell County, possibly on foot or on a motorbike, according to the Powell County Sheriff’s Office. He has also been seen in a 2023 Nissan Titan with Wisconsin plates, according to the Powell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Johnson managed to elude law enforcement while he was under investigation, the sheriff’s department said.

Kentucky State Police, Powell and Clark County Sheriff’s departments are working together to locate Johnson, according to law enforcement.

Johnson is also wanted on charges in Fulton and Madison counties, according to police.

Johnson was charged July 13 in Fulton County with multiple counts of fleeing and evading police, receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment, being a felon in possession of a handgun and multiple drug-related charges, according to court records.

In Madison County, Johnson faces multiple charges including being a felon in possession of a handgun, trafficking in marijuana and several traffic-related citations, according to court records.

“He is considered armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution,” the Powell County Sheriff’s said in a Facebook post. “If you see Johnson or a suspicious person resembling him, call 911 immediately.”