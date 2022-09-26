Police appeal for witnesses after 80-year-old man killed in hit and run in Barnet

An elderly man was hit by a van at the Tesco carpark at the Coppetts Centre (Google Maps)

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 80s was killed in a hit and run at a Tesco carpark in Barnet.

Emergency services rushed to the Coppetts Centre just off the North Circular Rd and Colney Hatch Lane just before 5pm on Saturday.

They had received reports of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian.

The man, aged in his 80s, was taken to hospital where he died on Sunday.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the van did not stop at the scene, Metropolitan Police said.

“Enquiries are still ongoing to trace the person who is believed to have been driving the van at the time of the collision.”

Detective Inspector Ian Watson, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The car park was extremely busy with people going about their day when this collision occurred.

“If you saw anything, or captured events on dash cam or a mobile device, then please get in touch.”

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

They have been released pending further enquiries.

On Sunday two men were left fighting for their lives in hospital after a car ploughed into a group of four on Taunton Avenue in Hounslow.

The car is said to have driven off after the collision at 2.43am.

The four men, all aged in their early 20s, were taken to hospital where two remain in life-threatening conditions, the force said.

The other two men sustained injuries which have been assessed as life-changing.