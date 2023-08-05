Police appeal after ‘various items’ left in park following Bournemouth murder

Detectives have appealed for information after a teenager died of a suspected stab wound following a fight in Bournemouth.

Police received a report just before 1.30am on Saturday morning that a man had been stabbed during a fight in The Square in the town centre.

Officers rushed to the scene but the 18-year-old victim, who has not been named but was from the town, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say “various items”, including bits of clothing, were discarded in the Lower Gardens park by people fleeing the scene.

The victim’s family are being supported by specialist officers and the coroner has been notified.

Four 18-year-old men, one from the town, two from the Portsmouth area and one from Poole, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Four arrests have been made (David Cheskin/PA)

A dispersal order is in place in Bournemouth town centre, which gives police additional powers to get someone to leave the area. Anyone who refuses to comply can be arrested.

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with the family of the young man who sadly died in this incident.

“We have dedicated officers supporting the family and keeping them updated with the progress of our investigation at what must be a truly dreadful time for them.

“Our detailed investigation into the full circumstances of this incident remains ongoing and I would again urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to please come forward.

“I would also urge anyone who has captured any relevant images or footage on the evening of Friday into the early hours of Saturday to please upload it to our dedicated Major Incident Public Portal page that has been set up.”

Superintendent Gavin House added: “Officers deployed to our dedicated night-time economy policing operation were on scene almost immediately and, despite their efforts, were unable to save his life.

“Local officers patrolling the area were however able to quickly apprehend four young men, who remain in police custody and are assisting with our ongoing enquiries.

“On the night of this tragic incident we had 28 officers on dedicated foot patrols in the town centre at the time it occurred.

“This was in addition to our response and specialist operational teams answering calls for service on mobile vehicle patrol.

“We recognise that violent crime and knife crime is a significant concern for our communities and understand that incidents such as this will serve to add to that concern.

“We have seen an increase in the number of officers in our town centre neighbourhood policing team and our regular weekend Op Fireglow patrols in the gardens and town centre where officers engage with members of the public and provide a visible policing presence.

“This evening a dispersal notice will remain in place for Bournemouth town centre.

“This will assist officers with additional powers to require individuals to leave the area to prevent ant-social behaviour and should they fail to comply with the instruction, they can be arrested.”

Contact the force on its Major Incident Public Portal page online or on 101 quoting occurrence number 55230122793 with information.

To remain anonymous contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or its website.