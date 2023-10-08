Police appeal after man left unconscious following brutal Camden pub assault

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man following a serious assault at a pub in Camden (Met Police )

Police have issued an appeal to help identify a man after a pub assault in Camden.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was punched by another man at the Old Oak pub in Mansfield Road at around 4pm on Monday, July 31.

He was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital where he had surgery on multiple fractures to his jaw.

Detectives from the local policing team in Camden have carried out a number of enquiries, including speaking to the victim and viewing CCTV from the pub.

They are now releasing an image of a man they want to speak to and ask anyone with information that could help the investigation to get in touch.

Call 101 quoting CAD 7159/01Aug or report information online.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.