Police appeal after man’s fatal fall from Finsbury Park tower block

(Google Street View)

Metropolitan Police are appealing for information after a man fell to his death from a block of flats in north London.

Officers are working to piece together what led to the man’s death at Portland Rise, near Finsbury Park, around 12.30pm on Sunday.

The man, aged in his early 30s, fell “from height” at the block of flats and died at the scene, the Met said on Monday. His next of kin have been informed.

There have been no arrests and officers from the Central East Command Unit continue to investigate.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD3146/03SEP

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.