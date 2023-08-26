Police appeal to identify body found in River Thames 10 years ago

He is described as Black, aged between 40 and 50 years old, of large build and balding (Met Police)

Police have appealed for information to help identify a man whose body was recovered from the River Thames ten years ago.

Officers rushed to Bankside Pier in Southwark at around 3pm on August 26, 2013, following reports a member of the public had seen a body in the river.

The Marine Policing Unit attended and recovered him from the water. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Despite a media appeal at the time, including the release of an e-fit, the man was not identified.

He is described as Black, aged between 40 and 50 years old, of large build and balding, with dark hair at the sides. He had a beard and moustache.

The man was fully clothed in a dark blue fleece with beige shirt underneath, two pairs of dark trousers and brown trainers.

Detective Inspector Adrian Smith, from the Central South BCU – which polices Southwark – said: “Today marks the 10th anniversary of this man being found in the river. Sadly, he remains unidentified.

“Although not everyone has, or remains in contact with, a family, I still remain hopeful that someone will come forward and tell us who he was. Someone must have wondered where he had gone, and what had happened to him.

“It’s possible that they didn’t see our previous appeals, so I would ask that you take a look at the e-fit that we have re-released, and let us know if you remember him.”

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Central South Missing Persons Unit on 0208 649 2152 or via 101 quoting reference 13FOU007742. You can also email officers via: ASMailbox.SafeguardingMISPER@met.police.uk