Police appeal after fan sexually assaulted at Harry Styles gig

(Greater Manchester Police)

Police are hunting a man after a Harry Styles fan was sexually assaulted during a show at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Detectives have released a photograph of a man they are keen to speak to after the woman in the crowd was approached from behind and attacked at around 8.30pm on June 15 last year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was issuing the image a year later because officers had “utilised several lines of enquiry and are now hoping to seek fresh information”.

A spokesperson for the force added: “GMP would now like to identify this male, as they believe he could assist with their investigation”.

Harry Styles (Getty Images)

Officers are also appealing for people who were in the crowd at the ex One Direction star’s show and have “mobile phone footage from the area at the time”.

DC Grace O’Rourke, of GMP’s Trafford division, said: “We always take a robust approach to these kinds of reports and we have launched this new appeal to ensure we get justice for the victim.

“We will continue to investigate and we are asking anyone with any information to please get in touch with us.”