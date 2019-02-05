Police: Antonio Brown involved in domestic incident, not arrested

Law enforcement officials in Florida told TMZ and ESPN on Tuesday that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was involved in a domestic incident last month but was not arrested.

TMZ reported that a woman filed a report with the Hollywood, Fla., police department in mid-January, alleging misconduct against Brown, prompting an investigation.

"Mr. Brown was involved in a domestic dispute. No arrests were made," an official with Hollywood police told TMZ. Hollywood police department spokeswoman Miranda Grossman confirmed the incident to ESPN and said that it would make no further comment until it had more information.

Brown's lawyer, Darren Heitner, said in a statement to ESPN: "The allegations are baseless and false. It's unfortunate that the media is trying to use distractions like this and prior stories in an effort to tarnish my client's name and reputation. We have no further comment."

It's not the first off-field allegation against Brown, who was hit with two lawsuits in October for allegedly throwing furniture over his high-rise balcony in South Florida last April.

Brown was accused of yelling at security and throwing items off his balcony, upset over $80,000 and a gun he reported missing. Brown accused building security of being behind the theft, according to police reports.

Brown was not charged in that incident either and claimed his innocence.

One lawsuit claims that Brown just missed hitting a 22-month-old boy with the furniture.

Brown is embroiled in a dispute with the Steelers, who have openly discussed the possibility of trading him.

Brown has three years remaining on a five-year, $72.7 million contract extension that he signed before the 2017 campaign. He has surpassed 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past six seasons, and this year he caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns.

